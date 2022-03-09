Only two Aitkin wrestlers medaled in the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament at the Excel Center this past weekend, but all wrestled tough matches and gained experience and memories that will not be forgotten.
Sophomore Madelyn Strohmayer finished in the runner-up spot on the podium in the 114-pound bracket of the Girls division on Saturday. This was the first year for the Girls division at the State tournament and Strohmayer is the first girl to wrestle for the Aitkin program with hopes for more to come. Being the first year, each bracket had only four competing. Strohmayer pinned Destiny Lofton from New Prague in her first match, losing a 2-10 major to Owatonna senior, Rian Grunwald in the championship match.
Senior Marshall Larson ended in sixth place in the 16-man, 138-pound bracket of the Class AA division of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament. He opened pinning Alexandria’s Blaze Nelson in 5:02 and won a 6-5 decision over Princeton’s Ethan Ballweber in the quarterfinals. Larson lost a 4-16 major to the eventual champion, New Prague’s Koy Buesgens in the semis and a 2-4 decision to Davin Rose from the Morris area in the wrestlebacks. That put him in a re-match with Ballweber, which he lost 4-6, to put him in the sixth place spot on the podium Saturday evening. This trip made Larson a three-time State placer.
At 126 pounds, sophomore Nathan Trotter opened with an 11-3 major over Nafkot Makonnen from Minneapolis Patrick Henry, before losing 2-14 to Jesse Potts, Fairmont/Martin County senior in the quarterfinals and 4-8 to Simley’s James Salas in the wrestlebacks.
At 145 pounds, sophomore Kenny Erickson fell to Detroit Lakes junior, Tyson Ullyott in the opening round on Friday. Erickson was not allowed an opportunity to advance, as Ullyott did not win his next match.
Senior Carson Kullhem opened the tournament pinning Jon Gettel from Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy in 3:43, before falling to Becker’s Mason Doucette, the eventual 152 pound champion in the quarterfinals. Kullhem won his first match in the wrestlebacks Friday night, getting an escape in the last four seconds of triple overtime for a 5-4 Ultimate Tie Breaker decision over Perham senior, Blake Lorentz. He lost his next match, a 7-18 major to Dain Mortenson from Dawson-Boyd on Saturday.
In the heavyweight bracket, junior Craig Ashton opened with a 1:48 pin over Richfield senior, Josh DrePaul before falling to the 2022 champion, Foley senior Elijah Novak in the quarterfinals. Ashton had received a bye in the first round of wrestlebacks, falling to Aaron Adekplovi from St. Paul Como Park in the second round Saturday morning.
LARSON, KULLHEM TIE RECORD
Having wrestled together since elementary school, it was only fitting that seniors Marshall Larson and Carson Kullhem end their high school wrestling careers in a tie for varsity career wins at 174.
They join Jerod Novak who set the school record in 2016 at 174.
