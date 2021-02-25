Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers split for the week to remain even at 10-10, winning both matches on the road and losing two on the home mat.
The Gobblers easily picked up two wins at Elk River Feb. 18 – 50-27 over the Elks and 51-27 over the Centennial Cougars.
Friday was a different story at home, with the Gobblers dropping both matches to State ranked teams, Class 2A Detroit Lakes, 12-55 and Class 3A Bemidji, 10-60. The loss to the Lakers put the Gobblers at 1-2 in the Mid-State Conference. Bemidji and Detroit Lakes tied in the other match of the triangular, with the Lumberjacks coming out the winner by criteria with a 34-33 score.
Aitkin was slated to wrestle last night at Cass Lake, giving them the opportunity to check out Section 7A competition with the Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena Bears and Mille Lacs Raiders. Thursday, Feb. 25 the Gobblers will wrestle the re-scheduled match at Albany with Foley and be at Holdingford on Saturday. All matches are subject to change to follow MDH and MSHSL guidelines.
Most matches are live streamed through the host school website or heard on 930 AM or 103.5 FM, as spectators are limited and must be pre-registered.
AITKIN 50
ELK RIVER 27
106-John Pelarski wrestled a 18-3 technical fall in 4:53 over Carter Lessard.
113-Nathan Trotter lost a 3-7 decision to Alex Artman.
120-James Erickson fell to Benny Kozitka.
126-Marshall Larson won a 6-3 decision over Gavin Hilyar.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Joe Gustafson in :42.
138-Aitkin forfeited.
145-Hayden Workman fell to Daunte Sasse-Doerling.
152-Jack Grell pinned Cody Eggers in :50.
160-Jacob Williams, forfeit.
170-Josh Hagestuen, forfeit.
182-Hunter Hills fell to Colton Strain.
195-Zach Leitinger, forfeit.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned John Lassila in 5:07.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode, forfeit.
Kyle Hacker and Andy Hays won JV exhibition matches.
AITKIN 51
CENTENNIAL 27
106-John Pelarski pinned Evan Just in 3:12.
113-Nathan Trotter, received a forfeit.
120-James Erickson pinned Dylan Larson in 3:15.
126-Marshall Larson, forfeit.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Tyler Stotham in 5:42.
138-Aitkin was open.
145-Hayden Workman won an 11-6 decision over Malachi Thoennes.
152-Jack Grell pinned Sam Pietraszewski in 1:59.
160-Jacob Williams fell to Jonah Hylton.
170-Josh Hagestuen lost a 1-4 decision to Marcus Whiting.
182-Hunter Hills pinned Owen Hackett in 1:23.
195-Zach Leitinger fell to Cameron Bettinger.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Oskar Welsh.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode, forfeit.
Maddie Strohmayer, Tyler Hacker, Jacob Espeseth, Tyler Decent, Isaac Nelson and Dan Decent won JV exhibition matches.
AITKIN 12
DETROIT LAKES 55
106-John Pelarski received a forfeit.
113-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
120-James Erickson lost a 1-4 decision to Cole Weber.
126-Marshall Larson lost a 1-3 decision to Tyson Ullyott.
132-Kenny Erickson fell to Carson Wold.
138-Aitkin was open.
145-Hayden Workman lost by fall to Cade Jackson.
152-Jack Grell lost a 0-8 major decision to Brady Ullyott.
160-Jacob Williams lost a 0-9 major to Garett Nelson.
170-Jacob Hagestuen lost a 4-12 major to Cale Abraham.
182-Hunter Hills fell to Blaine Henderson.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 2-11 major decision to Henry Lee.
220-Nathan Stifter lost a 3-7 decision to Jeffery Moen.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Andreas Barnet.
Dan Decent, Isaac Nelson, Tyler Hacker and Kyle Hacker won exhibition matches for the JV.
AITKIN 10
BEMIDJI 60
106-John Pelarski fell to Brody Castonguay.
113-Nathan Trotter lost a 7-11 decision to Hunter Heim.
120-Marshall Larson won a 17-5 major decision over Alec Newby.
126-James Erickson won a 12-8 decision over JD Kondas, getting the takedown and adding a couple near-fall points in overtime.
132-Kenny Erickson won a 5-2 decision over Coy Olsen.
138-Aitkin forfeited.
145-Hayden Workman fell to Dane Jorgensen.
152-Jack Grell fell to Seth Newby.
160-Jacob Williams fell to Darren Roth.
170-Josh Hagestuen lost a 1-10 major decision to Hoyt Solum.
182-Hunter Hills lost a 6-21 technical fall to Barrick Nelson.
195-Zach Leitinger fell to Colton Hinrichs.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Jared Frenzel.
Hwt.-Sam Ostrode fell to Caleb Bahr.
Tyler Hacker, Tyler Decent, Andy Hays and Dan Decent won JV exhibitions matches.
