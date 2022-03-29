On Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. a youth trapping certification class will be held at Rippleside Elementary School.

This is a class that fulfills the field training requirement for getting a trapper education certificate.

The course is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989 who wants a trapping license in Minnesota.

The course covers how to be a safe, ethical and legal trapper.

There is an online portion that must be completed before attending this class at mntrappers.org. Students need to bring the registration and parental release form to class.

For more information, contact Aitkin Community Education at 218-927-7736 or email director, Lara Parkin, at lparkin@isd1.org.

