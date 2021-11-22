Aitkin Community Education is holding a youth wrestling class for boys and girls, grades kindergarten through sixth..
Fifth and sixth grade practice will begin Monday, Nov. 29.
Wrestling skills learned at this level can apply to many areas of life and sports.
The season runs late November through February.
