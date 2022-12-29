Lainee Spangler scored 15 points but the Northland Storm girls basketball team fell to 1-6, losing 42-37 at Greenway Dec. 22.
Bella Dunham scored nine points while Imani Richey added six, Emma Finke had four and Michelle Smith had three to complete the scoring.
The Storm was 7-16 from the line while the Raiders finished 9-15. The Storm trailed by 15 at the half so they had a nice second half.
Northland 9 28 37
Greenway 24 18 42
The Sebeka Trojans came into Hill City Dec. 20 and put a big hurt on the Storm as they rolled to a 59-28 victory.
Lainee Spangler scored 20 points to lead the Storm but didn’t get much help as they fell to 1-5 on the season. Morgan Humphreys scored four, Tatum Peterson had two and Liz Johnson added a free throw. Sebeka was 6-10 from the line and the Storm finished 7-15.
Sebeka 36 23 59
Northland 15 13 28
The Storm opened up the week with a tough 57-37 loss at home against the Bigfork Huskies 57-37.
Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 14 points while Michelle Smith added seven, Emma Finke and Morgan Humphreys each had six and Bella Dunham and Maddie Barnes each had two points.
The Storm were 2-2 from the line while the Huskies were 5-12. The loss moved the Storms record to 1-4 on the season.
Bigfork 35 22 57
Northland 20 17 37
The Storm are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 3 against South Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.