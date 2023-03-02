The Northland Storm girls basketball team completed the regular season last Thursday with a 62-47 home court win over Little Fork-Big Falls.
Annika Spangler continued her hot streak by scoring 28 points as the Storm finished 8-17 heading into Section play this week.
Tatum Peterson added 10 while Morgan Humphreys had nine, Bella Dunham had five, Abby Zapzalka, Imari Richey and Charity Berg each had three and Liz Johnson had a free throw.
The Storm finished 12-25 from the line while L.F.B.F. was 14-21.
L.F.B.F. 24 23 47
Northland 19 43 62
The Kelliher-Northome Mustangs scored a home win over the Storm 91-41 Feb. 21 despite a 22-point night from Annika Spangler. Dunham finished with eight while Richey had five and Peterson, Maddie Barnes and Emma Finke each had two for the Storm dropping the team’s stats to 7-17 with the loss.
The Storm was 13-21 from the line while the Mustangs were 14-18.
Northland 14 27 41
Kelliher 57 34 91
Annika Spangler scored 19 points for the Storm Feb. 20 but the Carlton Bulldogs were too much as the team picked up a 44-38 win at home against the Storm.
Dunham had eight while Barnes added six, Finke had three and Richey and Peterson each had a free throw.
The Storm was 5-10 from the line while the Bulldogs were 9-14. The loss dropped the Storm to 7-16 on the season.
