Emma Finke exploded for 18 points Jan. 13 as the Northland Storm basketball team picked up its second win of the season, a 50-46 victory on the road at Mille Lacs.
Maddie Barnes added nine, Lainee Spangler had seven, Imari Richey had six, Tatum Peterson and Liz Johnson each had four, and Bella Dunham had two to finish the scoring. The Storm won despite hitting just 3-9 from the free throw line.
Northland 17 33 50
Mille Lacs 25 21 46
The Northland Storm played an even second half with the visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans but their first half was a tough one as they dropped a 63-50 decision to drop their record to 1-9 on the season.
Lainee Spangler again led the Storm with 22 points while Imari Richey had her best game with 11 points. Emma Finke added seven, Tatum Peterson and Maddie Barnes each had four and Bella Dunham had two to complete the scoring. The Spartans were 11-17 from the line while the Storm finished 5-15.
Nash-Keewatin 36 27 63
Northland 23 27 50
Lainee Spangler scored 17 points to lead three Northland Storm but it wasn’t enough in a 61-38 loss on the road at Blackduck Jan. 8.
Maddie Barnes added eight points while Tatum Peterson had seven, Bella Dunham had three and Imari Richey, Emma Finke and Abby Zapzalka each had a free throw.
Coach Stacey Johnson added, “We played a great first half but ran out of gas in the second half and couldn’t buy a basket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.