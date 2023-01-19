Emma Finke exploded for 18 points Jan. 13 as the Northland Storm  basketball team picked up its second win of the season, a 50-46 victory on the road at Mille Lacs. 

Maddie Barnes added nine, Lainee Spangler had seven, Imari Richey had six, Tatum Peterson and Liz Johnson each had four, and Bella Dunham had two to finish the scoring. The Storm won despite hitting just 3-9 from the free throw line.

