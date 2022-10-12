The Northland Storm football team ran into injury problems in the team’s 68-8 loss Oct. 7 at Ogilvie. 

Coach Adam Johnson didn’t have much to say after the Storm’s fourth loss in five games, “Ogilvie is a very good team, we hope to get back on the winning track Oct. 14 as we host South Ridge. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.