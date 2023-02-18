The Northland Storm  girls basketball team moved its record to 6-13 last Friday night with a road win at Wrenshall 64-41. 

Annika Spangler led the way with 20 points while Tatum Peterson and Bella Dunham each added 10. Maddie Barnes had seven, Liz Johnson had six, Morgan Humphreys had five, Michelle Smith had four and Imari Richey had two to complete the scoring for the Storm. 

