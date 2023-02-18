The Northland Storm girls basketball team moved its record to 6-13 last Friday night with a road win at Wrenshall 64-41.
Annika Spangler led the way with 20 points while Tatum Peterson and Bella Dunham each added 10. Maddie Barnes had seven, Liz Johnson had six, Morgan Humphreys had five, Michelle Smith had four and Imari Richey had two to complete the scoring for the Storm.
The Wrens were 7-14 from the free throw line and the Storm was 8-13.
Northland 31 33 64
Wrenshall 17 24 41
The Floodwood Polar Bears jumped out to a 20-point lead at the half and never looked back as they rolled to a 66-47 win last Tuesday over the Northland Storm.
Dunham led the Storm with 13 points while Barnes added 11. Richey and Peterson each scored six points while Emma Finke had five, Annika had four and Liz Johnson finished with two points.
The Storm was 4-9 from the line while Floodwood was just 4-13. The Storm falls to 5-13 with the loss.
Northland 17 30 47
Floodwood 37 29 66
The Storm had three players in double figures Feb. 6 in its 53-38 win in Remer against Laporte. Annika led the way with 13 while Finke had 11 and Dunham had 10. Barnes and Morgan Humphreys each had six, Richey added four, Abby Zapzalka had two and Peterson had a free throw to complete the scoring.
Coach Stacey Johnson was happy with the win, “We played well enough, they were scrappy and the game got out of control at times but a win is a win.” Free throws were 12-32 for Laporte and 9-14 for the Storm, now 5-12 on the season.
