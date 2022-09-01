The Northland Storm football team came up just short of its goal last season as the team finished the season at 8-2.
The team is looking forward to this season as a great group of players returns from last year’s team.
The Northland Storm football team came up just short of its goal last season as the team finished the season at 8-2.
The team is looking forward to this season as a great group of players returns from last year’s team.
Coach Adam Johnson is eager to see what his team can do in 2022, “We have 30 kids out for varsity this year. Our great seniors include Aiden Carlson, Nolan Carlson, Ethan Enerson, Jayden Hardeman, Jack Major, Zaleyan Parise, Hayden Passig, Andrew St. Martin, Jason Tschida, Alec Wake and Liam Wake. Alec was All-District, ran for 590 yards and nine touchdowns and caught passes for another 277 yards and three scores. Sullivan Ammerman was also All-District on the defensive line. Aiden is making the move to quarterback, he is also an All-District performer. The team looks to have a great season with all our returning players. We play in tough Section 7 so we hope to be healthy and playing our best football when playoff time comes. Our players and coaches are confident it will be a successful season.”
The Storm opens the season against Mountain Iron-Buhl in Remer Thursday, Sept.1.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.