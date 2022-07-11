Flying 12’s second place gold bracket, front, from left: Morgan Ruschmeier, Gabi Price, Adah Williams, Charlotte Lundgren, Michaela Ruettger, Madi Martin; back: Coach Krohn, Kate Palm, Ella Krohn, Mylee Bourassa, Macey Ryan, Coach Ruschmeier, Ada Samuelson, Audrianna Schneider, Coach Martin. Not pictured, Kacie Kaiser (recently had back surgery).
Flying 12’s second place gold bracket, front, from left: Morgan Ruschmeier, Gabi Price, Adah Williams, Charlotte Lundgren, Michaela Ruettger, Madi Martin; back: Coach Krohn, Kate Palm, Ella Krohn, Mylee Bourassa, Macey Ryan, Coach Ruschmeier, Ada Samuelson, Audrianna Schneider, Coach Martin. Not pictured, Kacie Kaiser (recently had back surgery).
submitted
The Flying 14’s, front, from left: Abby Palm, Giada Lundgren; middle: Natalie Stueven, Tahlia Hasskamp, Mia Koonce, Sienna Melz, Shelby Gretschmann; back: Eilee Aho, Haley Shereck, Maddy Burgstaler, Madellyn Schneider, Hannah Jones.
The third annual “Rumble at the Roost” is history with 20 teams total participating. Although weather became a problem the teams were still able to get all 39 games in at the two locations.
The great family of Aitkin Youth Fastpitch (AYF) stepped up and did a lot of extra work to keep the fields ready for play.
The three Aitkin teams played their hearts out and all did well starting with the Flying 10’s. The 10’s opened with a 13-1 win over Pierz and followed that up with a tough loss to Grand Rapids. That gave them the number two seed and they defeated Hibbing 7-1. The team took Bemidji to extra innings before losing and being eliminated. Coach Emily liked her teams’ efforts all weekend, “You really couldn’t tell if they were winning or losing. They do a great job of keeping each other up. Kenzie Klee, Abby Krohn, Elise Kyllonen and Natalie Shereck all pitched extremely well.”
The Flying 12’s started with a very tough Pierz team but got a walk-off win in the opener, 3-2. The 12’s took on Royalton and picked up a 13-3 win moving them into the semi-finals against Virginia. Ella Krohn pitched a perfect game in the 3-0 win that sent Aitkin into the title game. It was another matchup with Pierz and this time Pierz had the Gobblers number, sending Aitkin to its only loss of the tourney. Coach Krohn talked about his team’s effort, “We learned some great things from the final game and it’s incredible to see the progress made by these girls. They get complimented every game by umpires, opposing coaches and fans. They are an awesome group.”
The Flying 14’s had a wild tourney, losing its opener to Pequot Lakes 7-5 and then taking a tough 4-3 loss to Pierz. The team rebounded to bounce Brainerd 13-5. Highlights of that game included Haley Shereck’s bases loaded triple and Tahlia Hasskamp’s RBI triple. Maddy Burgstaler threw out two runners attempting to steal for a great defensive job. The team battled Pierz for a second time in the tourney and this one was a close one with Aitkin losing 2-0. Abby Palm threw out a runner trying to steal, keeping the deficit at 2-0. Pierz had a tough pitcher and kept Aitkin at bay. Coach Tim Shereck said about his team, “The entire team contributed both offensively and defensively as well as kept their spirits up and kept a positive attitude. They continue to work together as a team and improve during the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.