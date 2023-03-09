Two Aitkin wrestlers medaled in the 2023 State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Center this past weekend, gaining experience and memories that will not be forgotten.
Junior Madelyn Strohmayer finished in the fourth place spot on the podium in the 114-pound bracket of the Girl’s division on Saturday. This was Strohmayer’s second trip to the Big Show and only the second year for a girl’s division at the State tournament, bumping up to eight girl brackets.
Up 9-0 in the opening match, Strohmayer pinned Gisele Gallegos from S. St. Paul in 4:32, losing a hard fought 2-4 decision in the semi-final match to Luverne’s Bernie Rock. Strohmayer lost 4-10 to Kamdyn Saulter from Rosemount in the finals to place fourth. She finishes the season with a 25-4 record.
Sophomore Jacob Williams wrestled his way to the fifth place spot in the 16-man, 182-pound bracket of the 2023 Minnesota State High School League State Wrestling Tournament.
Williams lost his first match of the tournament to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield senior, Tate Link by a 5-15 major decision. Link advanced, allowing Williams another chance in the consolation series. He won his first match in the wrestlebacks with a 5-2 decision over MAHAC senior, Hunter Gibson and wrestling his way in the “blood round” Saturday morning, won a 7-3 decision over Perham’s Braylon Rach to keep going.
Williams lost his next match to the top seeded Caden O’Malley, Tri-City United senior by a 5-8 decision, to put him in a re-match with Link who had to injury default out of the tournament. Williams claimed fifth place by medical forfeit over Link and ended with a 36-8 season record. Section 7AA champ Zac McPhee wrestled his way to the runner-up spot in Williams’ bracket.
At 145 pounds, junior Kenny Erickson lost 2-3 to Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Laiken Copeman in the opening round on Friday. Erickson fell victim to the rule that if your opponent does not win their next match, you are not allowed to advance in the tournament. Erickson ended his season with a 33-7 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.