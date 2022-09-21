Duck and goose hunting begins in the north and central zones of Minnesota on Sept. 24. While hunters prepare for hunting adventures, they should also be remindful of the risks of spreading aquatic invasive species (AIS).
From state and federal agencies to private individuals and nonprofit groups, the battle to prevent the spread of invasive species and manage their impacts is being waged on multiple fronts. For waterfowlers, anglers and others who enjoy wetlands and waterways, learning to identify invasive species and alerting property owners and wetland managers of their presence will help prevent them from spreading. Early detection is essential because it’s much more efficient to control invasive species before they become well established.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, about 8% of Minnesota’s more than 11,000 lakes are on its infested waters list. Less than 4% of Minnesota lakes are listed as infested with zebra mussels. As of November 2021, zebra mussels have been confirmed in 270 lakes and wetlands.
“Also, few people realize the impacts of introducing nonnative snails that could hitch a ride,” said Kyle Fredrickson, coordinator of the Aitkin County Aquatic Invasive Species Committee.
Many invasive plants can colonize an entire area from one small fragment of vegetation that hitched a ride on someone’s waders or boots. Careful cleaning of gear, including boats, boots, trailers, dogs and decoys is vital to protecting hunting areas.
According to Ducks Unlimited, in 2011, the U.S. Department of the Interior spent approximately $100 million on invasive species prevention, early detection, control, management and habitat restoration. In the Great Lakes, more than $200 million is spent annually to control nonnative species carried in the ballasts or hulls of ships.
Waterfowlers, anglers, and others who enjoy wetlands, rivers and lakes can be the first line of defense against the spread of AIS. In addition to familiarizing yourself with invasive species in your area and reporting sightings to landowners and wetland managers, take the following precautions immediately after you leave the water:
• Inspect your boat, trailer, outboard motor, and other hunting equipment, including your waders, decoys and portable blinds.
• Remove all plants, animals, and mud from your gear and your dog.
• Drain all the water from your decoys, boat, motor, live well and other equipment.
• Never move plants from one body of water to another. A special consideration for waterfowl hunters is brush and other vegetation used to conceal duck boats and blinds. Use only what is available in the immediate hunting area. Never bring in vegetation from other areas.
Waterfowl hunters who want to use cattails or other plants for camouflage must cut them above the water line if they want to move them from lake to lake. They should not cut or move the seedheads of emergent nonnative phragmites, a restricted noxious weed in Minnesota also known as common reed.
To kill or remove invasive species seeds or young zebra mussels that are difficult to see, the DNR recommends that boaters use a high-pressure spray or a hot water rinse before launching into another water body (120 degrees F for at least two minutes or 140 degrees F for at least 10 seconds). Air drying can also be effective, but may require more time due to cooler weather.
“Trappers of muskrats and other furbearers should also keep the ‘Clean in-Clean out’ mantra in mind,” said DNR invasive species specialist Tim Plude. “All traps, lines, boots and waders should be cleaned after each use to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
“Hunters and trappers can look up water bodies they are using to see if they are infested,” added Plude. “However, that doesn’t mean there are not unknown AIS lurking.”
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers, protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakesand rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
