Duck and goose hunting begins in the north and central zones of Minnesota on Sept. 24. While hunters prepare for hunting adventures, they should also be remindful of the risks of spreading aquatic invasive species (AIS).

From state and federal agencies to private individuals and nonprofit groups, the battle to prevent the spread of invasive species and manage their impacts is being waged on multiple fronts. For waterfowlers, anglers and others who enjoy wetlands and waterways, learning to identify invasive species and alerting property owners and wetland managers of their presence will help prevent them from spreading. Early detection is essential because it’s much more efficient to control invasive species before they become well established. 

