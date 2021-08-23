It’s almost time for the fourth annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at the Roost in Aitkin, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19.
Organizers are looking for a big turnout again, with five-player teams in four different brackets – Pro Wifflers, We’re Pretty Good, Just Having Fun and Li’l Wifflers.
Teams with players under the age of 12 must have an adult coach.
There is a cost to enter. Cal 218-841-8387 to register. First games will start at 10 a.m. and scheduling will be done after registration ends Sept. 17.
“We have five players ages 8 and above and no gloves are allowed,” Colleen Krohn, one of the organizations, went on to say. “Each game will be four innings or 25 minutes and each team is guaranteed three games.”
The event will also feature a home run derby with two divisions and an entry fee. Games should be completed by 4 p.m.
“There will be concessions all day and all proceeds will benefit the Aitkin Youth Fastpitch program,” Krohn said.
