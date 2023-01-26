Aron Sutherland scored at 2:14 of overtime giving the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines a 4-3 victory over the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team Jan. 19.
The host team erased a 2-0 deficit with three straight goals in the third period before Jerome Martin sent the game into overtime with a goal at 14:46 of the final session.
Darby Boelter opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season at 5:56 of the first, assists going to Wyatt Balmer and Martin. They made it 2-0 in the second as Logan Verville tallied his 11th goal of the season from Martin on the power play at 12:29. The Wolverines scored three to take the lead with goals at :53, 2:26 on the power play and again at 7:15. The two teams battled back and forth until Martin knocked in a goal late and on the power play to even things at 3-3. The goal was his fourth of the season and was assisted by Easton Anderson and Isaac Peterson. That set the stage for Sutherland’s goal in the extra session, his second of the game.
Nigel DeSanto stopped 22 of 26 shots while the Lightning had 17 shots on goal. Penalties were three for six minutes for the Lightning and two for four minutes for the Wolverines.
Lightning 1 1 1 0 3
Wadena-D. Creek0 0 3 1 4
The Lightning got back on the winning track Jan. 17 with an 11-2 road win at Prairie Centre. The Lightning erupted for four goals in the second and six more in the third to pick up a much-needed victory.
Christian Crutcher recorded a hat trick and had plenty of help as five of his teammates recorded at least one goal in the game. Ethan Kunz picked up the win in the net, stopping 15 of 17 shots while the Lightning finished with 48 shots on goal.
Both teams scored a goal in the first and after the hosts got on the board for a 1-0 lead, Finnegan Fogarty scored his second goal of the season with Logan Verville and Easton Anderson getting the helpers to tie it at 1-1. Prairie Centre retook the lead early in the second but it didn’t last long. Verville scored his ninth of the year at 5:28 and then at 9:58 he scored again to give the Lightning the lead, with assists going to Fogarty and Anderson. Less than two minutes later it became 4-2 as Christian Crutcher scored his fourth of the season from Verville and Anderson. At 14:56, Anderson tallied his seventh from Verville and Wyatt Balmer to make the score 5-2 after two periods. The third period was all Lightning. Boelter started the onslaught at 1:57 with his third of the year from Kolbe Severson and Jack Carr. Boelter scored again at 3:50, his fourth, again from Carr. Isaac Peterson scored his fifth of the year at 4:47 from Crutcher and at 11:30 it was Crutcher again from Carr and Anderson. Three minutes later, it was Crutcher completing the “hatty,” from Caden Nelson, Boelter and Fogarty, who started the scoring, ended things with his third of the year from Crutcher and Jerome Martin at 15:05.
The Lightning had five penalties for 10 minutes while Prairie Centre had three for six minutes.
Lightning 1 4 6 11
Prairie Centre 1 1 0 2
Providence Academy comes to the Hallett Center Friday, Jan. 28 in the Lightning’s next action.
