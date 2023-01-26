Aron Sutherland scored at 2:14 of overtime giving the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines a 4-3 victory over the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team Jan. 19. 

The host team erased a 2-0 deficit with three straight goals in the third period before Jerome Martin sent the game into overtime with a goal at 14:46 of the final session.

