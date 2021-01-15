At a public hearing prior to the regular meeting of the Palisade City Council on Jan. 4, residents questioned a sudden increase in water and sewer rates in the city during a pandemic.
After a number of years of losing money, the city is trying to get back “in the black,” but the large increase is coming as a shock to some residents and local businesses.
Palisade resident Gaylene Spolarich said, “People are out of work, businesses are closed and it seems like an odd time to increase the rates by 45% on residential properties.”
Business owner Kory O’Neil expressed concern over the hike as well, and asked why the hearing was not better publicized so that more residents might have attended. O’Neil is the owner of the Palisade One Stop. “We are always willing to post meeting notices, if someone would just drop one off,” he said.
The city council considered adoption of Ordinance #36 – Water - Waste Water Ordinance and Resolution 2021-02 – Adoption of Rate Increase for Water/Sewer Services.
New board members Rodger Lindgren, Barbara Packer, and David Simons took the oath of office on Dec. 30.
Palisade resident Nick Gunning was hired as full time water/sewer maintenance person starting on Jan. 4. Jan Hart left the position on Jan. 3.
Jerry DeWitt and Ray DeWitt will continue to do snow removal while Gunning is being trained in.
The next city council meeting will be held on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., at which time the official meeting minutes from the Jan. 4 meeting will be available.
