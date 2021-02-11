Hill City area students on dean’s list
Three Hill City students were placed on the fall semester dean’s list at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids.
They were Angel Holm and Sarah James with a 4.0 GPA; and Hannah James, 3.25-3.49 GPA.
Two on SCSU fall dean’s list
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,300 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
From Aitkin, they were Rebecca Jensen, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; and Amanda Rom, College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, BFA.
