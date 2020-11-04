In the Palisade city council race, with six running for two positions, Rodger Lindgren is the clear first pick with 65 votes, but there is a tie for the second spot between David Simons and Barb Packer with 25 votes apiece. Abbie Christian had 13 votes, Lynn Spolarich 12 and Mora Dawn Weimer 7.
Pamela Nordstrom won as a write-in for mayor in Palisade.
