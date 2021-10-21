Pictured is the Wahkon Area Vision Effusion (W.A.V.E) Committee highway clean-up crew that cleaned up Hwy. 27 on Oct. 5. From left to right are: Chris Weinreich, Glen Schutte, Allan Feltmann, Jim Maciazka, Mike Trunnell, Tony Button, Rick Roberts, and Melvin Laisy.
