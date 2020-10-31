The Aitkin Women of Today recently announced the coloring contest winners from its annual Pumpkin Patch event.
The organization praised the work of all the children, saying the decision was tough because the submissions were strong across the board.
The following children were named prize winners: Calvin Siegford (age 3), Lainey Ryan (age 5), Emma Hanson (age 5), Leona Johnson (age 6), Taylor Matalamaki (age 7), Connor Keil (age 8), Daniel Thiem (age 10) and Annika Kalis (age 10).
The Rialto Theatre, Subway, Aitkin Lanes, Aitkin Independent Age and Aitkin Dairy Queen helped support/sponsor this contest. If any child would like their picture returned, please call 218-820-0465.
