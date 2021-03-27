Find your fire

Brian Pisarek didn’t get into firefighting intending to be a hero. In fact, he didn’t intend to get into firefighting at all.
“I went to school in veterinary science, and then transferred over to forestry,” explained Pisarek, currently the city of Aitkin fire chief. “I got interested in forest management.”
His first actual fire was while he was working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at Big Sandy Lake.
“I thought, that was actually kind of cool,’” Pisarek explained. “I think I’ll continue with that.”
What started as a whim rapidly turned into something more. Because of his education – a degree in forest management from the University of Minnesota – Pisarek came back to Minnesota for what was supposed to be one winter ... and decided to stay and pursue a degree in firefighting.
Pisarek has worked with the National Incident Management System (NIMS) since the 1980s, moving up from division leader to operations section chief and more. He is now a Type 2 Incident Commander, and has served also as Aitkin’s fire chief since 2001.
“That’s a long time,” said Pisarek of his career, which has spanned 40 years.
NIMS, which is a division of FEMA, states its mission as, “guides all levels of government, nongovernmental organizations and the private sector to work together to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from incidents.”
JOINING THE NIMS
Pisarek’s route to becoming an incident commander with NIMS started right out of college.
After graduating in 1979, he moved to Colorado, but “the snow got too deep and I decided to find a part-time job.”
He could only find a full-time job as a forrester for the state of Minnesota through the DNR though, and after initially planning to leave in the spring, he got to go out on a fire call along Big Sandy Lake.
Pisarek’s boss at that time, Larry Bunge, took him along as an extra hand.
“He basically said, ‘start beating this fire out,’” Pisarek recalled. “We took bladder bags and pump cans and track vehicles and started working on it.”
After traveling throughout Minnesota with that first job for five years, his first permanent location turned out to be in Aitkin as district forester.
He applied for a position with the city of Aitkin Fire Department at that point – and was accepted.
By then, in 1986, Pisarek had become interested in the NIMS system.
“I started my way up in that group,” he explained, working through various positions and moving up the ladder in terms of responsibility.
THE NIMS SYSTEM – AND A TEAM
After working his way up through the NIMS system, Pisarek found out the group was opening a task book for a Type 2 incident commander.
The task book system works as credentialing with the NIMS system, with a checklist for a commander to complete of competencies. Pisarek decided to pursue the job.
Pisarek estimated that it takes about 20-25 years with NIMS to get to the position he is in now. He finished and was “signed off” of his task book in 2011. His team is called the Eastern Area Gold Team, and is comprised of 145 people from the northeast 27 states.
As a “Type 2 Extended Incident Management” squad, Pisarek’s team handles all but the most complicated and catastrophic of situations. He and his squad are on call from the spring through the fall, and have responded to everything from potential crisises to wildfires.
There are 46 primary members, as well as alternates, to fill positions and trainees who are working on their own task books to move up in the system.
Pisarek’s team is normally on call nationally two weeks on, two weeks off, from March to November. With two Type 2 incident teams, members from one team will fill in with another.
BATTLING THE FIRES – AND MORE
Pisarek’s career with NIMS has been wide – and varied.
Among the larger incidents he remembers include the visit by the Hells Angels to Carlton County in 2009 – in case tensions between group factions heated up during a summer rally in the area – to the Pagami Creek fire in 2011, at that time the largest fire (92,000 acres) in more than a century in Minnesota.
That fire was also personally significant for Pisarek, who was in the final stages of becoming an incident commander at the time.
“That’s where I did my final evaluation. That was my testing ground,” Pisarek said of that fire. “That was very challenging. It made like an 80,000-acre run in one day.”
In spite of having to deploy fire shelters and provide search and rescue teams, there was not a life lost during that incident.
“It’s hard to imagine,” he said, looking back on the fire now. Looking back at the various wildfires his team has responded to, he said his emotions during those incidents “go everywhere from exhilarating to terrifying.”
“I don’t know that I’ve ever really been scared,” he said. “You do a lot of training. You just let your training take over.”
The team also responded during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, staying in Long Island with the mission of feeding 50,000 people for 15 days.
The team ended up staying three weeks, helping clean up debris in addition to the original mission.
More recently – in January in fact – Pisarek and his team were called up to handle a situation that had nothing to do with fires.
After the protests and storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, Pisarek’s team was brought up to provide security for the inauguration Jan. 20.
Pisarek said that his team was sent to the Washington Convention Center, where a COVID-19 field hospital had been set up. That facility was then transformed to handle potential patients should further unrest happen during the inauguration.
“We probably had 75 to 80 medical people assigned to us,” he explained. “We also had the Red Cross assigned to us, in case anyone got lost.”
Fortunately, they saw no action and were deactivated and sent home.
“It was really in your mind, what could potentially happen,” Pisarek said, adding that he and his team had security protection. “It was actually amazingly quiet across the whole country.”
After 40-plus years in the business, Pisarek knows he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning. That said, he doesn’t regret the decisions he’s made.
“It is always kinda fun and enriching to go where people are having trouble – and be able to help and support that and come out with a good conclusion,” he said. “There’s a special feeling when you can come in and help.
“With fire, it’s usually their worst possible time,” Pisarek added. “And you can come in and help with that.”
