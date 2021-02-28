Since the first episode of The Great British Baking Show appeared on Netflix, I have been deeply intent on increasing my minimal baking skills. I now refuse to use a cake mix or even buy any sort of baked item from a grocery store because I need to prove that I can do it myself. My bookshelf, once holding two cookbooks, now is loaded with at least fifteen baking books. I have mastered various cakes, ganaches, pastries, tarts, and breads. My latest accomplishment has been creating a perfect macaron. Let me tell you, it has not been easy!
Baking has taught me many lessons. I have learned the importance of following certain recipes but have also learned that it’s ok to experiment and make the recipe my own. I have learned to be patient, especially waiting as my dessert is baking in the oven. I have learned the importance of practice. If my pie ended up soupy or my macaron was hollow, I need to figure out what happened and try again. I have also learned that it’s ok to mess up. Learn from the mistakes and move on. And finally, I have learned to treasure the support from my husband. I know he’s encouraging me in this tasty endeavor.
Considering these lessons, it would appear that baking has something in common with our faith! Scripture would tell us that there is a recipe for strong faith such as prayer, Bible Study and abiding by the Ten Commandments. We should follow that recipe! However, there are times when we want to find what works for us. Perhaps the recipe that you’ve set for yourself isn’t quite working …perhaps you need to add in some meditative prayer or a small group ... make that recipe yours!
What’s important is that you need to practice your faith to not only find what works for you, but to deepen your relationship with God. Go to church. Read your Bible. Talk about your faith with others. Have conversations with God.
Having patience is key to faith. There may be times when you struggle or end up questioning God. You may feel like you’ve failed. It’s ok and it’s normal. Don’t give up! Keep trying. Be patient with yourself and continue to practice your faith.
And finally, surround yourself with people who support you in your faith, who cheer you on and encourage you. They remind you that God is with you and loves you no matter your flaws.
May God bless your “baking” lessons. May they strengthen you and fulfill you and draw you closer to our Master Baker, God.
Kate Mensing is the Pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle.
