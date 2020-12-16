On Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Aitkin County Friends of the Arts will provide cider, Christmas music by Joel Fremling, and an informational booth featuring concept designs for a future performing arts center in the Butler building.
Plans include a live theater stage and art film space, an intimate stage in a café setting, a “museum store” to sell items to complement the performances and practice and lesson rooms for rent. Food and drink that complements the themes of the performances will also be incorporated. Event programming will focus on local talent, connections to the community, as well as bringing in performers from around the state.
In the process of moving forward with this vision Aitkin County Friends of the Arts has teamed up with Artspace to conduct a feasibility study and create a business plan.
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts has a fundraising goal of $20,000, of which $15,000 has already been raised. The organization, its board members, committee members and volunteers have donated $5,000. Grants have been received from Blandin Foundation-$5,000, Aitkin County Growth-$3,000 and Mille Lacs Electric-$1,000. Supporters from the community have pledged $1,000 to date.
Those who would like to donate or become a member of Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, contact Christine Bright 218-513-9339, board chair, or Bryan Johnson 218-232-1561, board treasurer.
