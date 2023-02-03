Four Aitkin Gobblers hit double figures and, although they gave up a big lead in the second half, they held on for a 64-63 Mid-State Conference win over Park Rapids on the road. 

Braedyn Smith scored 14 to lead the way while Eli Christy added 13, Andrew Martinson had 12 and freshman Isaac Asmus, getting his first start of the season, had 11. Breckyn Williams had nine and Alex Palm had five to finish up the scoring. 

