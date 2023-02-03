Four Aitkin Gobblers hit double figures and, although they gave up a big lead in the second half, they held on for a 64-63 Mid-State Conference win over Park Rapids on the road.
Braedyn Smith scored 14 to lead the way while Eli Christy added 13, Andrew Martinson had 12 and freshman Isaac Asmus, getting his first start of the season, had 11. Breckyn Williams had nine and Alex Palm had five to finish up the scoring.
Coach Scott Stanfield on the win, “We led big, but free throws almost cost us another win. Andrew had another nice game and Isaac also played well in his first start.”
Aitkin was just 7-15 from the line while the Panthers were 8-12. Aitkin moves to 6-10 on the season with the big road win.
Aitkin 42 22 64
Park Rapids 28 35 63
It was another tough night for the Gobblers as they took on the Esko Eskomos and lost an 87-42 decision at Esko. Martinson was one bright spot for Aitkin as he scored a season high 13 points. Next up was Christy with eight, Smith with seven, Nathan Price and Alex Palm each with four points, Williams with three, Asmus with two and Seth Parkin with a free throw. Aitkin was 8-11 from the line while Esko finished 9-11.
The loss dropped the Gobblers to 5-10 on the season.
Aitkin 24 18 42
Esko 48 39 87
Aitkin had another rough shooting night as the Gobblers fell 52-42 to the visiting Foley Falcons on Jan. 23.
Christy scored 14 and Smith scored 11 in the loss that set the Gobblers record at 5-9. Palm scored five, Martinson and Price each had four, Williams had three and Asmus had a free throw to complete the scoring.
Stanfield knows the shooting problem has to get better, “We can’t shoot 28% from the field and expect to win any games. We continue to miss good shots. We’ll keep working and get a ton of shooting in when we have a practice. It’s tough when we don’t have much time to practice between games.”
Foley got off to a good start and led 15-2 six minutes into the first half. Christy had a pair of hoops while Asmus hit a gifter and Smith scored to close it to 17-10. The Falcons led by 10 again at 24-14 before Smith hit two treys and Palm closed out the half with a three to cut the lead to 28-23.
The second half started with the Falcons on a 7-0 run to go up by 12. It was still a dozen when Aitkin had a 5-0 run with Price scoring off a nice dish from Palm, Christy scoring off a steal and Christy adding a free throw before his three cut the lead to 47-42 with 2:45 remaining.
That would be the final points for Aitkin as the Falcons closed it out with a 5-0 run. Aitkin was just 5-12 from the line while Foley was 8-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.