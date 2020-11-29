Linda Wenzel left behind quite the legacy at Rippleside Elementary School.
Thanks to that legacy, the school’s kindergarten program got some very special gifts this fall.
Thanks to a donation from Wenzel’s family after her death earlier this year, a $1,000 donation was matched by the Kellar Foundation, allowing the purchase of books, hands-on learning materials and toys for the kindergarten classrooms at Rippleside.
You could call it one final gift from a teacher who spent years giving to the young students at the school.
A LITTLE ABOUT LINDA
The longtime kindergarten teacher in Aitkin – 30-plus years in total for her career – had a passion for children, especially teaching the younger ones that were her charge.
“We all taught kindergarten with her,” said Gina Ostrowski, one of three kindergarten teachers at Rippleside. Ostrowski said that Wenzel always had “patience,” and understood the importance of knowing the mind of a kindergarten student.
All three of the teachers – Ostrowski, Vicki Sundholm and Becky Michaletz – got to work with Wenzel, and have stories to tell about her work. Ostrowski said that Wenzel would give them gift cards every year, and deliver Dairy Queen Blizzards to the school at the end of the school year.
“She would come and eat lunch with us,” Ostrowski said. “We could just eat and talk with her.
Amanda Lowe said holidays at home were much the same with her stepmother.
“I feel every holiday, that holiday we had with her was kind of like going to a kindergarten class,” Lowe said. “She loved giving. She loved giving the gifts of learning.”
Often, Lowe said, that would translate into small gifts, puzzles and other games that forced the recipient to think.
“She always tried to pull out the best in every holiday,” Lowe said.
Both Wenzel and Lowe’s father retired about the same time, but Lowe said her father developed pancreatic cancer. When he died in 2010, Lowe said some of her stepmother went with him.
“I think she was ready to go home and be with him,” said Lowe of Wenzel’s passing in late June.
But after the funeral, Lowe said she was approached by a member of the Kellar Foundation, wanting to know if Lowe and the family would be doing anything in Wenzel’s honor.
Ironically, the money received at the funeral added up to exactly $1,000. With Kellar matching the gift, that money was presented to the kindergarten staff at Rippleside.
CHRISTMAS IN OCTOBER
All three of the kindergarten teachers at Rippleside learned under Wenzel, and developed her appreciation for the way younger students learn.
“It’s a classroom tailored to what a kindergarten child’s mind needs, and how it grows developmentally,” Sundholm said. “It’s a hands-on experience.”
Sundholm and the other teachers said that Wenzel advocated for that approach in her time at Aitkin. Kindergarten, they said, is learning through play.
“She knew the youngest learner, and the needs of the youngest learner,” Michaletz said. “They should be learning by touching and feeling. Pictures on paper is not how a 5-year-old learns. That’s abstract to them.”
Wenzel made sure that the teachers had small toys that the children could use to count, or buttons to go with a button book.
This final gift was more of the same, and Ostrowski said they were received with “squeals of joy.”
“They were thrilled,” the teacher said. “They have not met Linda, obviously, but we’ve talked how she was a teacher and how she loved kids.”
In a way, Wenzel’s gifts to students went full circle. As Lowe recalled, her stepmother received hundreds of gifts over the years from students and their families.
Those gifts were then shared with Wenzel’s family – with first the grandchildren, and then the children, getting to choose from the mugs, candy and Christmas ornaments.
“She was not about having any attention,” Lowe said. “She was her own private little angel.”
