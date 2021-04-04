"When you feel you have no purpose to your days, especially during the recent lock-downs, it is easy to become stagnant, complacent and depressed. One of the best remedies for these feelings is to find an aim or outlet for your energy, and the Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary can provide just that.” Those were the words of past Auxiliary President Judy Waytashek, when asked to weigh in on the good things the auxiliary continues to bring to the Mille Lacs communities, especially during these trying times dealing with Covid-19 pandemic issues.
By dictionary definition, an auxiliary “gives or furnishes aid” to another entity and the definition of volunteer is “one who enters into service of his own free will.”
Mille Lacs Heath System Auxiliary members (volunteers) furnish and support the Mille Lacs Health System and its Foundation with aid to many of the services provided by the health system.
“This aid is done by volunteers - those who are willing to give of their time and talent,” said Waytashek. Currently there are 45 active members in the Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary. The organization, which was formed in 1980 and then reorganized in 2006, is currently led by Judi Deziel (president); Mary Jo Sentyrz (vice-president); Jean Stafford (secretary); Judy Waytashek (treasurer) and Bobby Johnson (gift-shop manager).
An Auxiliary board member said she once heard a Mille Lacs local say that the Auxiliary is a “group of old ladies who run the gift shop at the hospital.” But, ask Auxiliary members, and they will claim where is so much more, or as the commercial says, “We have something for everyone.” Even with the closure of the gift shop since last March due to the pandemic, along with the renovation going at the hospital in Onamia, the Auxiliary found ways to donate over 900 hours of volunteer time in 2020.
Some of the activities cultivated by the Auxiliary included sewing projects generated by Auxiliary members such as Marilyn Martens and Belva Kane, who, with their crews, sewed over 600 protective masks for the local health system. They also created three quilts, 15 cover-ups, 50 lap robes, 75 walker bags and 150 neck pillows for patients in Infusion Services, Long Term Care and Lake Song Assisted Living venues. In addition the women of the Auxiliary made 73 ice bags to be used in Rehab services, Long Term Care and Lake Song facilities, and 75 “walker bags” were distributed to help health system patients. For what she has done for the community in the recent past, Mertens was named Mille Lacs Health system “Volunteer of the Year” for 2020.
And she was not the only person to be recognized for her work over the years. Three years ago, Marian Veaasen was named the state’s “Volunteer of the Year.”
An event sponsored by the Auxiliary which has grown in popularity with the towns serviced by Mille Lacs Health System is the “Tree of Light” ceremony presented annually near Christmas time. This rite commemorates those in the Mille Lacs community who have passed on during recent years with the lighting of a candle and a bell rung in each of their memories.
The Auxiliary has made a pledge of $50,000 to be donated to the “Next Chapter” building project for Mille Lacs Health System. “To meet this goal, we had to find creative ways to raise money, so we are doing some on-line vendor sales and are even having what we call a “No-Bake, Bake Sale,” Waytashek said.
Meanwhile, as the pandemic lingers, the Auxiliary has taken on additional tasks, including taking an active role in helping run the local Covid vaccine clinics.
All these activities are part of the dedication Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary volunteers exhibit year after year for the good of their Mille Lacs communities.
Speaking on behalf of the fine, selfless work done by the Auxiliary, Mille Lacs Health System CEO Bill Nelson said, “Our Auxiliary volunteer’s work has always played a strategic role in bridging community and [medical] facility, as well as helped to support so many efforts and initiatives. They’re an important, dedicated group of our neighbors, friends and partners who assist us in offering a higher level of community engagement. We are so fortunate to have such a robust group in our corner.”
As of now, the Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Holy Cross Center in Onamia. Waytashek added, “We urge anyone who would like to make a difference, who wants to feel they have a purpose and is willing to share their talents to join the group.” For more information, call 320-277-3379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.