The Isle boys basketball teams over-all record fell to 2-11 with losses to Swanville and Ogilvie last week.
Swanville
The Isle Huskies boys basketball team hosted the non-conference Swanville Bulldogs on Feb. 23, and lost by 26 points, 66-40.
Up 16-15 through the first half of the first half, Isle allowed Swanville to outscore them 23-4 during the final nine minutes of the period to be down by 18 points at intermission.
The Huskies came out strong during the first three minutes of the second half, going on a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to nine points, but the Bulldogs responded in kind, with a 9-0 run of their own and never looked back.
Will Stalker with 21 points and Derek Smith with 10 accounted for 31 of Isle’s 40 points. Junior, Nicholas Mettler scored 27 of his teams 66 points.
Swanville 38 28 66
Isle 20 20 40
Scoring: Stalker 21, Smith 10, Haggberg 8, Gallion 1.
Ogilvie
Entering the 2021 basketball season, the Isle Huskies boys basketball teams had built a 31-1 record against the Ogilvie Lions over the past 16 years, obviously never losing twice in one season. Entering the Feb. 26 meeting between the two rivals, Isle, who had lost earlier this season to Ogilvie, was looking to avenge that loss and keep the streak of never losing twice to them in tact.
The game turned into an even match featuring two sharp-shooters from both sides and multiple turnovers. Isle seniors Willy Stalker and Teagen Haggberg accounted for 47 of the Huskies’ 55 points and Andy Berg and Alex VanderVegt scored 48 of the Lions’ 64 winning points.
Isle may have lost the game in the turnover department, losing the ball 27 times to 15 turnovers by Ogilvie.
The first half played to a 26-26 tie with nine of Isle’s 10 field goals posted by Stalker and Haggberg.
The contest was tied at 43-43 mid-way through the final period, but Ogilvie went on to outscore Isle 21-12 down the stretch, including making good on eight straight free-throws during the final minute.
Ogilvie 26 38 64
Isle 26 29 55
Scoring: Stalker 25, Haggberg 22, Smith 5, Pistachio 3.
