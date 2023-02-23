Short-term rentals were back on the agenda for the Isle City Council. The council heard from concerned neighbors and property owners in a public hearing held before approving the renewals.
Mayor Ernie Frie stated that he “personally” has “mixed feelings on the whole thing.”
Resident John Gilbert was present and spoke during the public hearing. Two doors down from his home is a short-term rental. He asked if there’s any kind of noise restriction in ordinances. He said “folks are disrespectful” at the rental, citing noise as the main issue. He said fireworks have been an issue there in the past.
Another resident, Carol Jacobs, said she’d like to see some kind of rule restricting parties. Miranda Woodrich, a property owner, said that, at least for Airbnb, parties had already been prohibited due to COVID.
Isle does have a noise ordinance on the books. Clerk Jamie Hubbell said a complaint needs to be made by calling 911 after 10 p.m. if noise is an issue. Calling will ensure that any violations will be recorded and reported to any short-term rental website, such as Airbnb and VRBO.
A property owner, Aaron Christianson, asked the council if they have any numbers of what having Airbnbs and VRBOs present brings in for the city. Hubbell said that since the council discontinued the lodging tax last year, there’s no real way for them to track that anymore. The city stopped collecting the tax in June 2022, Hubbell said in a later email. But more than simply tax dollars, Christianson said short-term rentals are helping contribute tourist dollars.
Christianson also stated that the complaints of noise can come from anyone in town – it’s not limited to short-term rentals. He added that he has never had an issue with any individuals staying on his property that he knows of.
Property owner Tim Cornelius owns properties both in Isle and in Florida; he described a noise limiter that he has on his Florida property. The bar keeps track of the noise level; if the threshold is crossed, the consequences increase. By the fourth violation, individuals may be paying a $2,000 fine.
Cornelius addressed Gilbert, as Cornelius owns the property two doors down from Gilbert. He said he was happy to communicate with Gilbert, as he has done with the other neighbors. Cornelius is working hard to address the “hard feelings” some have about the property; he has more recently taken control of the management for that property.
Frie said one of his concerns is housing for year-round individuals, as well as the impact the short-term rentals have on real estate. He believes that the city has “enough” short-term rentals.
Police Chief Mark Reichel said short-term rentals around the city have not been a major source of problems for the department.
In all, the council approved 11 license renewals for 2023. Of those, only two owners were local to the Isle-Wahkon-Onamia area. Five applicants were from individuals who live elsewhere in Minnesota, four were from out-of-state owners.
Over the course of the year, the council will also be working on creating a subchapter for short-term rentals under the zoning ordinance. The proposal includes restricting the number of short-term rentals an individual can have to two, as well as setting a minimum age requirement of 21 to rent. Hubbell added that the city’s ordinance is meant to “marry” the county’s ordinance; much of the draft’s language is borrowed from the ordinance in Battle Lake. Before any changes can be officially adopted, the council needs to hold three separate public hearings regarding the ordinance. Currently, the city’s only regulation on short-term rentals is the permit process.
Department reports
The council approved the repair of the backhoe, which came in at $23,838.65. Last month, Jason Minenko, public works supervisor, reported that the city’s backhoe stopped working and was in need of repairs. Instead of financing the repairs through John Deere, which would have a steep interest rate over 22%, Minenko discussed financing a loan through First National Bank, which offered a 5.5% interest rate. The $43,808 loan would be for five years, and it includes the purchase of a maintenance truck.
