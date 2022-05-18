The city of Garrison learned that its project to improve community center and fire hall facilities and combine with city offices has been submitted for a $705,000 grant through the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration in Washington, D.C.
At its May 11 meeting, the city council was given a copy of a letter from Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, who outlined the 55 projects in the state that were requesting grant funds. Dave Reese, Widseth Smith Nolting, shared the letter noting the requests are for fiscal year 2023.
Reese also said his firm is working with the owner of a new car wash/laundromat who wished to blacktop a portion of Allen Road. Owner Gregory Preusse was told the city had no plans to improve this road and if he took on the cost himself, it would have to meet city road specifications. Reese said it’s possible Preusse will submit a plan for review.
The council passed a resolution approving the appointment of Wayne Schmaltz to fill out the term of Ray Lasher on the Garrison, Kathio, West Mille Lacs Lake Sanitary District.
In other business, the council:
• Renewed workers compensation insurance with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for $12,497 and property/casualty insurance for $9,293;
• Approved a pawnbrokers license for the Pawn Shop for a fee of $525 pending a background check, fees collected, certificate of insurance and bond received;
• Will look into whether a transient merchant permit is needed for a produce stand to be located on Rocky Bottom property this season;
• Approved an annual service agreement for the copy machine with The Office Shop for $199.99;
• Signed the Tort Liability Form with LMC;
• Noted that Garrison clean-up day is June 1;
• Appointed Council Member Aaron Eckhout to coordinate Community Night Out set for the first Tuesday in August.
