Linda M. Goligoski, 74, Aitkin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Aicota Health Care Center, after a long and brave battle with Progressive SupraNuclear Palsy (PSP).
Linda was born on July 5, 1944, in Superior, Wisconsin. She was the oldest daughter of Robert and Lorraine Goligoski. In March of 1969, Linda married Peter J. Luikart in Watertown, South Dakota, and they settled in Aitkin in 1974, to raise their four children. They ran and owned Hill’s Drive Inn for many years. In 1977, Linda took a position as a part-time mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. She went on to become a full-time carrier on a walking route in town and became a local fixture as she walked her daily route with her mailbag stopping to visit and share stories of her family as she went along the way. She retired from the Post Office after over 30 years of service. She was able to enjoy travelling with friends for a few years after retirement.
Linda had a passion for all things outdoors and athletic, whether it was participating, watching her children and grandchildren or watching professional sports. In her younger years, she could often be found on the softball field at third base, playing volleyball on a local league or bowling a 600 series at Aitkin Lanes. As her children got older, she became their coach and greatest cheerleader to their many activities. It was rare to not find her in the stands cheering loudly at one of their events. She loved her Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Gopher Hockey and the Minnesota Twins and would always be wearing a hat or T-shirt in support….if she wasn’t wearing one of her many grandma T-shirts.She loved game shows and would have been a star player on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune. She was unbeatable at trivia and puzzle-solving. She is probably giving Alex Trebek an earful right now! Her children, grandchildren and pets were her pride and joy and she enjoyed nothing more than simply sharing stories about them to all who would take a moment to listen.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Goligoski and her youngest brother, Peter Goligoski.
Linda is survived by her mother, Lorraine Goligoski; four children: Lisa Slifka (Spencer), Stacy Cluff (Dave), Michael Luikart and Kelly Josephson (Drew); seven grandchildren: Kailey Saker, Logan Cluff, Jayden Luikart, Kyle Cluff, Tyler Slifka, Taylor Luikart and Quinn Josephson; great-grandson, Gavin Hastin; nieces and great-niece, Marguerite Crumley, Gabrielle Crumley and Leah Crumley; two sisters, Sara Hall (Bob) and Rachel Goligoski (Greg), two brothers, Dan Goligoski(Paula) and Bob Goligoski (Agnes); and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Pastor Dawn Houser officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. Memorials (tributes) may be made on behalf of Linda Goligoski to CurePSP at www.psp.org in an effort to help support CurePSP’s mission of awareness, education, care and cure for prime of life neurodegenerative disease. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
