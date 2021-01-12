Got a talent for photography, a great view from your cabin - or both?
The Aitkin Independent Age is asking for reader-submitted photos on its Facebook page for a monthly contest. Upload your best photo from the Aitkin County area in “comments” in the contest thread on the Age’s Facebook page.
The photo with the most likes/reactions in the comments by Jan. 31 will be the new cover photo for the following month. The contest will be repeated each month.
The photo must be taken in Aitkin County, and one like/reaction equals one vote. No Adams Publishing Group staff is allowed to submit entries.
