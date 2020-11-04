With 100% of precincts reporting, Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) defeated challenger Brent Krist (DFL-Milaca) with 31,888 votes and 74.71% of the total vote. Krist has 10,741 votes with 25.17% of the total vote. There were 52 write-ins.
