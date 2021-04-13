Ioleata Anderson went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2021. She was 90 years old.
She was born December 21, 1930 in Kanawha, Iowa.
Ioleata very much enjoyed doing arts and crafts of all kinds. She and her husband enjoyed their arts and craft shop in Crosslake, Minn. and loved playing her guitar and singing gospel music and love songs. She had a love for gardening and fishing. She was a fashionista – and loved looking stylish.
She was an employee at Mora Plastics in Mora, Minnesota. She also worked in the healthcare industry caring for the elderly. Most of all, she loved being a homemaker.
She is survived by sister, Sheryl Johnson, and her husband Ronald, brother Arlan Johnson, daughter, Victoria Ernst, and her husband Frank, sons, Roderick Haan and his wife Karen, Timothy Haan and his wife Emma, grandchildren, Joshua Haan, Carissa Bloomdahl and her husband Mark, William Ernst, Samantha Haan, Carri Ann Visser and her husband Josh, William Ernst and 7 great children.
In remembrance, Ioleata is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Anderson, sons, David Haan and Steven Haan, siblings, Darlene, Bonnie, Aaron, Berniece, Effie, Ronald, and Juanita.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Mille Lacs Funeral Home in Isle with Fred Carlson officiating and providing music. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Casketbearers are Seth Bloomdahl, Mark Bloomdahl, Carissa Bloomdahl, Faith Bloomdahl, William Ernst and Samantha Haan. Burial will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery on Isle, Minn.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
