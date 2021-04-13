Joy Irene Kounkel passed away surrounded by her family on April 4, 2021.
She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey and Raymond Cordova; four grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Amber and Gwendolyn Cordova; one great-grandchild: Adam Cordova; husband: Rob Kounkel
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Irene (Fredrickson) Matzdorf; sisters: Charlene and Sharon.
Joy was born on May 18, 1952 in Hutchinson, Minn., and was raised in Buffalo Lake, Minn.
Joy was a Registered Nurse by occupation, working in Onamia as an ER and OR Nurse. She enjoyed volunteering with charitable organizations that provided healthcare for the less fortunate individuals.
She was an active member at her church, helping with anything she could. She enjoyed knitting, she loved to travel, create stained-glass, play piano, and spend time with loved ones. She especially liked her littles.
Joy will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A visitation was held on April 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Isle Evangelical Free Church with a lunch at Izaty’s following.
