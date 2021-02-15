One of the largest industries in the Isle area is Mille Lacs Manufacturing, Inc., producer of artificial bait and fishing equipment – and originator of “Little Joe” fishing tackle. The firm, in operation for 24 years, was started in the basement of their home by Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fladebo in 1937.
“We started out with three part-time employees,” Joe stated. “Now we have 14 full-time people.”
In October 1944, Mille Lacs Manufacturing moved to its present location in the basement and second floor area of the building occupied by Snyder’s Store and Isle Farm Store on the street level.
“During the war, our firm manufactured egg beaters,” Joe stated, “and for a while we employed over 40 individuals.”
But artificial bait is the main business of the firm, which ships several million individual baits every year. “We fish almost a million Pan Fish Spinners each year alone,” Joe stated.
Mille Lacs Manufacturing has an annual pay roll of about $40,000 per year. The plant works at full peak all year, but most sales are made the first part of the year. Baits are shipped to almost every state in the U.S., but the biggest user of “Little Joe” baits are the Midwest and the New England area.
Joe and his wife, Evelyn, managed the business end of the firm by themselves until six years ago when their son, Jim, was taken into the corporation.
Joe has another job that takes up a good deal of his time, too, having been mayor of Isle Village for the past 11 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.