Superintendent JJ Vold gave his 9-12 principal/superintendent’s report on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the monthly Onamia School Board meeting. The meeting was moved from the third Monday due to Presidents Day falling on Feb. 21.
Vold reported: The annual public hearing for concurrence (or non-concurrence) was held on Monday, Feb. 13. Vold said, “It was an awesome evening with great dialogue and conversations, and also an amazing meal provided by Dawn Day. Our families voted nearly unanimously in concurrence with the school district, along with recommendations for the school district to be addressed.” Vold then thanked everyone who attended and said, “It was a very successful and great night, I really appreciated the conversations and also the feedback for our school district.”
Snow Daze was that week and the Wolf Ridge trip to the north shore for the seventh graders and the band trip are both coming soon – “which is very exciting for our students, staff, and families,” Vold said. He then congratulated Raiders wrestler Ashley Strang, who qualified for the Girls Wrestling State Tournament, and the boys Raiders wrestling team for winning the Great River Conference.
Vold also congratulated the Varsity Speech Team as “the speechers took second place out of 11 teams at their home meet on Saturday, Feb. 11.”
The Onamia High School Jazz Ensemble performed at the Two Rivers Jazz Festival at East Central High School. Vold said, “Representing Onamia in the all-conference honors group this year were Mathew Larson, Isabelle Bolduc, Abby Biniek, Ashley Rogers and Noah Jacobson. Congratulations, jazz students.” Vold then congratulated the Raiders varsity basketball team for their recent win over Floodwood.
Vold said, “We are getting some doors fixed and items taken care of down at the Lions Gym. Next step is to review and create a few policies based upon some recent needs that have come up regarding supervision, and a few other important items.”
Vold said they had recently had their 100th day of school this past week. “So now we’re well into the second half of the school year.” Graduation will be on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. “The 2023-24 school calendar will be on the March board agenda for approval.”
Vold said they continue to meet as a Raiders Leadership Committee with another meeting coming up soon, “to always communicate and keep the cooperative going strong.” Vold said the board will be talking more about field trips and grade level field trips at the March board meeting as well.
Vold then reminded everyone that the K-12 parent-teacher conferences were coming up. Due to an impending snowstorm, conferences that were scheduled for Feb. 23 will be made up March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.