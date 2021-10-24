Three Trinity Lutheran Church second graders received Bibles during the October 10 Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Sunday and 100th Anniversary celebration. Pictured with Pastor Mark Maunula are, from left, Navayah Martin, Kenley Kohlgraf and Cadence Mueller. This presentation continues an annual tradition by Trinity’s LWML during its Sunday recognition service which includes emphasizing the organization and its international impact through mission projects.
