What difference a day makes. The day before the 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Tournament, temperatures were in the low 20s, but by the morning of the tournament temperatures were below zero with a predicted high just cresting the zero mark. But that didn’t stop the people from coming out.
According their Facebook page nearly 12,000 people showed up for the event and came from all over the country and as far as Australia and France to fish the event.
They said a record was also broken that morning when 100 volunteers drilled 14,300 holes for the contestants in just two hours.
The first fish was registered at 12:04 p.m. but the real excitement began at about 1:53 p.m. when 13 year old Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson hauled in a 9.45 pound walleye of a lifetime and brought it in to the registration station for the win.
Padrnos was fishing 30 feet down over 50 feet of water with a tungsten jig and three pound test line hoping to catch a tulibee.
For his efforts, Padrnos had his pick of a Ford F150 or a GMC Canyon courtesy of Mills Automotive group. He took the Ford even though it will be a few years before he can drive it.
Second place was a 5.67 pound walleye caught by John Kennedy who caught the fish just after 2:30 p.m.
In 100th place was a .76 pound walleye caught by Logan LeClair and was good for a Lake of the Woods edition Ice Castle fish house.
All of the proceeds are donated to charities and the Jaycees have donated over 4.3 million dollars to more than 75 different charities since the inception in 1991.
