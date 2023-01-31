Jaycees walleye.jpg

Winning walleye

13-year-old Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson caught this 9.45 pound walleye on Gull Lake during the 33rd annual Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza that was held Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Photo courtesy of B93.3 radio

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com 

What difference a day makes. The day before the 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Tournament, temperatures were in the low 20s, but by the morning of the tournament temperatures were below zero with a predicted high just cresting the zero mark. But that didn’t stop the people from coming out.

