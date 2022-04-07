Local high school baseball, softball and track were scheduled to start on April 5, but mother nature put a damper on that taking place by dumping three inches of new snow on the Isle ball fields on April 4 with only a pair of geese hovering around second base.
A huge ice upheaval was spotted by Erik Jacobson on the shore near Seguchie Point.
By Erik Jacobson
By Bob Statz
Geese found a bit of open water on Mille Lacs during the first weekend in April.
By Carol Tideman
The recent snowfall stuck to the trees making for a beautiful morning before melting off later that day.
The average date for “ice-out” on Mille Lacs is somewhere around the third week of April. So, where is the big lake and neighboring ponds with regard to achieving ice-out in the spring of 2022? Just check out the ice depth to date.
According to a worker at a prime resort on Mille Lacs east side, as of April 2, their resort measured ice thickness along the roads they had plowed all season in the neighborhood of 39-40 inches.
As for the surrounding lakes, those who have punched holes in Lake Shakopee in recent weeks have found a severe lack of water depth, so much so that their augers have hit vegetation and sometimes mud after boring through over two feet of ice. This ostensibly means the lake has “froze out.”
Since late fall and through the entire winter of 2022, there has been no water going over the dam leading out of Mille Lacs, which means the three lakes Mille Lacs feeds (Lakes Ogechie, Shakopee and Onamia) were seriously impacted for lack of water. Ask any old timer who lives on Lake Onamia and they will say that lake usually has open water by the end of March or before, but, with no water levels, deep ice causing very little current, that lake is behind schedule for ice-out.
But with temps in the 50s and 60s scheduled for the second week in April, locals can look for ice-out on the smaller lakes with hundreds of eagles gorging themselves on dead fish and those placing bets on an ice-out date for Mille Lacs may have to look to the end of April or even early May.
