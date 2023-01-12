January
- “Mille Lacs Raiders are conference champs”
The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity wrestling team earned the Great River Conference Championship for 2021-22 after their victory over the Rush City/Braham Knights.
- “The history of the recent state record muskie from Mille Lacs”
One of the biggest fishing stories of not only 2021, but for many, many decades was the new Minnesota state record muskie caught by Nolan Sprengler on Nov. 22 from here in Mille Lacs Lake. Sprengler’s fish was an impressive 57 3/4 inches long with a huge 29 inch girth and weighed an amazing 55 pounds 14.8 ounces.
February
- “MLHS opens new hospital and ER”
The Mille Lacs Health System’s “Next Chapter: Building Our Healthy Future” expansion project is now nearing completion, with staff getting ready for a tentative move-in on Feb. 1.
- “Mille Lacs Sheriff Don Lorge will not seek re-election”
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge announced Monday in a written statement that he will not be seeking re-election this fall.
- “Community says goodbye to longtime police officer”
Community says goodbye to longtime police officer” First up was a transfer of power from retiring police chief Bob Matzke to the new chief Amy Mattison. Matzke was retiring after spending the past 25 years serving on the Onamia Police Department.
March
- “Mille Lacs fall netting survey results in, quota set”
The overall harvest quota will be 135,000 pounds of walleye. The anglers’ portion will be 80,300 pounds and the tribal portion will be 54,700 pounds. Last year the total allocation was 150,000 pounds.
- “Snow and cold hit Mille Lacs”
A two-day snow-storm cut a swath directly across Mille Lacs Lake on Feb. 21 and 22 bringing temps hovering around zero, winds howling steadily from the north and northwest at up to 25 miles per hour, snowfall at plowable depths not seen in the area since Dec. 11, 2021 and schools forced to close on the Tuesday following the Presidents Day holiday.
- “Federal court rules in favor of Mille Lacs Band; Mille Lacs County weighs options for next move”
Judge Susan Nelson said in her summary judgment conclusion: “Over the course of more than 160 years, Congress has never clearly expressed an intention to disestablish or diminish the Mille Lacs Reservation. The Court, therefore, affirms what the Band has maintained for the better part of two centuries — the Mille Lacs Reservation’s boundaries remain as they were under Article 2 of the Treaty of 1855.”
- “Teacher of the Year candidate field narrowed to 25 semifinalists; Onamia’s Lancaster among the elite list of teachers”
The field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor has been narrowed to 25, including Sarah Lancaster of Onamia Elementary School. An independent selection panel of 22 community leaders chose the semi-finalists from an initial field of 77 candidates from across the state.
April
- “OHS students bound for state in speech”
After the first two preliminary rounds, seven Raider speakers advanced to the finals: Arianna Cash-Hemann in prose, Maxx Patterson in humorous, Svea Carlson and Olivia Gray in drama, Annabelle Blue in original oratory, Jennifer Dickson in storytelling, and Noah Jacobson in poetry. Dickson and Jacobson advanced to the state speech meet.
- “A history of Mille Lacs Summer slot limits and total allocations”
On March 24, 1999, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold the Bands’ fishing rights of the 1837 treaty and put in place a co-management system that is still in place today. Prior to the 1999 ruling, the walleye regulation on Mille Lacs was a six fish limit with one fish over 20 inches, ironically the same limit that is used statewide to this day. Back in the 90s, nobody thought of that regulation as a “slot limit” but in reality, the protected slot was any fish over 20 inches.
May
- “Sarah Lancaster wins ‘Teacher of the Year’”
Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School in the Onamia district, is the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Lancaster is the 58th recipient of the prestigious award, the first from the Onamia district and the first teacher of Asian Pacific Islander descent to be named Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
- “It’s official – the ice is out!”
The Mille Lacs Messenger called ice-out on Mille Lacs Lake May 2. The big lake thawed a little over a week later than the average, that date is April 22.
June
- “Onamia Council OKs new mayoral term”
Onamia mayor Marge Agnew’s two-year term is up this year, but starting in January, 2023, the Onamia City mayoral term will be four years.
- “Garrison fire chief announces retirement plans”
City council member Aaron Eckhout read aloud the letter of resignation from Chief Breun, addressed to the city of Garrison and the Fire Relief Association. An excerpt from the letter read, “it has not been an easy decision to end my career of over 30 years serving various communities over Minnesota, but it’s time to enjoy different parts of my life.”
July
- “MLHS expands into retail pharmacy, purchases Thompson’s Lake Country Drug in Isle”
Mille Lacs Health System, the county’s largest healthcare provider, has completed its purchase of Thompson’s Lake Country Drug. The pharmacy has been owned and operated by Kris and Walt Thompson since 2014 and is located at 205 Main Street West in Isle. Mille Lacs Health System will take possession of the facility on July 8, 2022.
- “Creel survey shows walleye harvest down significantly”
The Minnesota DNR Mille Lacs Lake creel survey data from December 24, 2021, through February 27, 2022, shows the walleye harvest in general was down significantly from 2021.
- “Tadd Johnson named U of M Regent; first Native American to hold the post”
Tadd Johnson has been appointed to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced last week. Regent Johnson will fill a vacancy for a member from the 8th Congressional District created following the resignation of Regent David McMillan. Johnson is currently serving as a senior adviser on government affairs for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Indians.
August
- “Mille Lacs County considers new ordinance”
Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners is considering an ordinance that would affect short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) properties. The proposal, which is based on Crow Wing County’s ordinance, is meant to allow the continued “use of short-term rental units, but also mitigate possible adverse impacts to the health, safety, welfare, and quality of life of surrounding properties, as well as water and environmental quality.”
- “New Garrison fire chief named”
At its meeting Aug. 9, the Garrison City Council approved appointment of a new fire chief and assistant chief upon the retirement Bruce Breun on Sept. 11. William “Clay” Crowther, current assistant chief, will be the new chief of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department. Capt. Josh Thompson will be assistant chief.
September
- “Major League Fishing addresses DNR violation”
MLF Bass Pro Tour Rule No. 33 permits an angler to utilize a second line once per period. It was an oversight that this rule directly violated Minnesota DNR fishing regulations, and we did not properly communicate that to the anglers this week. Upon being made aware of the regulation, we immediately informed all Bass Pro Tour anglers in the competition that they were to immediately cease using two lines for the remainder of the event.
October
- “Water-related deaths down significantly in 2022”
After a spike in water related deaths last year that according to the DNR was the worst on record since 2005, 2022 so far has been down significantly. Last year there were 71 total water related fatalities, as of Aug. 31 of this year there have been 17. That’s a 76% reduction. Of the 17 fatalities, nine were boating related and eight were not.
- “Bluefin Bay-like resort to be built in Garrison”
With around 100 acres of land and a marina on Mille Lacs, Joe Swanson’s next development will include an RV park, townhomes, two-story homes, three lodges and an entire trail system.
November
- “Raiders make history, earning berth in section finals”
Earning a berth in the section finals was the first time in both Isle and Onamia volleyball history that they made it to the Section finals. The teams had qualified for the sub-section finals several times, finishing second place, but never, ever to the finals of the Section.
- “Muskie catch and release record is broken on Mille Lacs Lake! MN DNR recently verified the new record at 58 ¼ inches long”
Eric Bakke said his goal has always been to catch one longer than the bump board. He said, “Finding a five-foot needle in a 132,000 acre haystack – or to even get close to one – is never an easy task.”
December
- “Onamia Council will bid farewell to long-time city clerk”
The December Onamia City Council meeting would be the next-to-last attended and recorded by their city clerk of the past 22 years, Kathy McCullum, who is officially retiring in January of 2023.
- “Mille Lacs ice up above average on Dec. 1”
From the looks of it, this could be one of the better years for a fairly smooth surface as the initial freeze held and did not get broken up by the wind.
