On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Isle City Council moved to approve their 2023 budget, which will be about 12% over 2022’s budget, according to City Clerk Jamie Hubbell.
Hubbell let people know that the statements sent out were based on the proposed preliminary levy. In September, the council approved a preliminary levy of 19% over 2022, representing the number they could not go over for the final budget.
Councilors have met over work sessions the last few months to try and whittle down the budget to as close to 10% over 2022 as they could manage. The council also held their Truth in Taxation meeting on Tuesday, which offered Isle residents a chance to come in and ask questions about their statements. A 12% increase represents an increase of $88,429 for a total of $825,337.
The budget does not include any city hall upgrades or maintenance, nor does it include any increases to training or travel expenses. Hubbell reported that most operating expense category expenses were held or reduced, despite the rise in costs. “Anything over budget will come from depleted reserves,” the final budget results stated.
Some other highlights include: The budget for police equipment was increased by $6,000, and the budget includes a police vehicle lease at $8,000 per year versus $50,000 up front. Police wage liability was reduced by $17,520. The streets budget was also cut by $150,000 despite many streets being past maintenance expectancy. Additionally, the “council opted for no levy for the fire hall loan payment.” Leasing options for a $130,000 Air-Pack purchase may need to be considered if a grant does not come through from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Because the tax statements mailed out for the TNT meeting reflect the proposed preliminary levy, Hubbell stated the “final will be much less than proposed,” due to that reduction from 19% to 12%.
Many people across the county, and within the city of Isle, saw big jumps in the amount of taxes they will pay. One citizen at the Isle meeting stated she doesn’t even have anything on her piece of property yet, but she knows she would not fetch as much as the county assessed the land at were she to sell. Hubbell pointed out that the increase in taxes is directly tied to the increase in land and home value. Another reason for such an increase in taxes could be a change in the property classification.
Property owners can submit to the county assessor’s office a contestation of how their property was valued. Minnesota also offers Property Tax Refunds for qualifying homeowners or renters. For more information, see revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund.
With no further public comment, the council moved to approve the levy resolution; they also approved the 2023 fee schedule.
Reports
Public Works Superintendent Jason Minenko reported he had prepared for the incoming snow and ice after receiving an order of sand and completing a sand to salt mix of 70/30.
As no one was present from the airport committee to discuss the proposed airport lease, the council moved once more to table the discussion until someone from the committee could be present. Hubbell reminded the council that it’s “been a whole year with an expired lease” for the airport.
Isle Municipal Liquor Manager Nikki Johann reported that revenues are up from 2021 over the month of November, as well as expenses. Revenue increased to nearly $15,000, while expenses increased by nearly $18,000.
Meat raffles on Friday nights continue to go well, and Johann asked for approval from the council to begin the “envelope game” in January. While the initial proposal was Saturday evenings, the council approved it for Thursday evenings, which will require a $25 donation “to the pot” each week until a winner claims the prize. Councilor Dave Keding expressed great interest in the game, as it was previously a big draw. He said, “If half the people came [who used to], it would be a moneymaker.”
Johann also discussed the possibility of having the on-sale open on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. She stated that they would be the only bar in the area open on that day and could provide a gathering place for “many displaced people.” Ultimately, the proposal did not pass, as Councilors Dave Keding, Ginger Houle and Don Dahlen voted no against Councilor Monica Keding and Mayor Ernie Frie.
Open forum
During the open forum, resident Patrick Haley approached the council to seek help in “hold[ing] some people accountable.”
Haley said behind his home, a lift station control panel showed up in his backyard. “No one called us” about it, he said. While one was previously there, the new one is now closer to the home and more of an eyesore than the previous one. He said the new placement is in a “usable space” of the yard.
Frie inquired after an easement. City Engineer Tim Ramerth confirmed that Haley signed an easement Aug. 12, 2020. The easements were necessary for a sanitary sewer and water main extension project, according to communication from July 2020 that was included in the council packet. With the easement, as long as the city stayed within its delineation, the control panel could have been placed anywhere in it.
Haley also confirmed that it was within easement boundaries, but he contended that it “doesn’t mean it’s right or ethical.” While he asked who signed off on the placement, Frie stated, “You did when you signed the easement.”
Councilor Monica Keding stated moving the control panel was not meant to be “punitive.” She then asked, “What do you want?”
Haley said he wants to see the panel moved; the visual impact is of concern to him.
As this has been an ongoing issue, Ramerth had looked into how much it would be to move the control panel. The bill comes to about $19,500, with $11,000 of that accounting for electrical work and the rest being bypass pumping.
City Attorney Damien Toven chimed in to say the proper channels were followed, everything was “duly reported,” and the “project as a whole has never been a secret.” He expressed concern that if the city were to grant relocating the control panel, they would be “opening the door” for others to want the same thing from the city. It would also raise issues with the “propriety” of using public funds to relocate the control panel.
Haley said they were not notified of the project’s presence in their backyard and that their attempts to contact the city were not responded to.
A motion was made to deny Haley’s request, which passed. Haley stated he would like to work through the proper channels and with the city to fund the relocation himself.
