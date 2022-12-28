alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

After considering bids from two different vendors for a jail facilities study, the Mille Lacs County Board opted to enter into a contract with the consulting firm, Justice Planners, to complete an evaluation of the county’s jail facilities. The study cannot exceed $86,895, according to the contract – $90,000 was set aside for the study in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and budget.

