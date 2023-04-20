news.messenger@apgecm.com 

Are you ready for severe weather? Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 17-21. Each year Crow Wing County collaborates with the National Weather Service, Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local government agencies to inform, remind, and prepare residents about the potential hazards of the upcoming severe weather season.

