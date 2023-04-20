Are you ready for severe weather? Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 17-21. Each year Crow Wing County collaborates with the National Weather Service, Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local government agencies to inform, remind, and prepare residents about the potential hazards of the upcoming severe weather season.
Statewide tornado drills are scheduled on Thursday April 20 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Outdoor sirens and NOAA weather radios will sound. Schools and businesses are encouraged to conduct a tornado drill at 1:45 p.m. to practice an emergency tornado shelter plan. The 6:45 p.m. tornado drill allows individuals and families the opportunity to practice their own emergency plan at home. Severe weather occurs most often between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Being prepared can reduce fear, anxiety and losses that come with emergency situations. We are fortunate to live in an age where our technology can communicate with us almost anywhere and give us advanced warning of impending hazards or other information. This is the perfect time to engage communities, schools and businesses to talk about emergency plans and how they can best prepare for a weather emergency,” said Crow Wing County Emergency Management Director John Bowen.
Bowen stresses to focus on understanding weather alerts and suggests having a weather radio, battery operated radios and a communication plan. Take time to build or refresh an emergency preparedness kit.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for Crow Wing County ALERT. The ALERT system provides individuals and businesses with critical information quickly for situations like severe weather, evacuations, missing persons, and unexpected road closures. This provides a means for County, city, and township officials to notify you by phone, email, SMS TXT, and/or TTY/TDD, as elected by you. Crow-Wing-County-ALERT
A free SKYWARN weather spotter class will be Tuesday April 18 from 6-8 p.m. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service in Duluth will host the class. The class will train and recruit volunteer weather spotters across our region. Learn storm spotting from the meteorologists who issue warnings in our community.
The class will be in the lower level of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in Meeting Room 1 and 2. 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd. SKYWARN is part of the National Weather Service’s warning program to establish a network of volunteers trained in the detection and reporting of life-threatening storms. No registration is required. NWS-SkywarnProgram
For more information, contact Emergency Management at 218-829-4749 or check out severe-weather-awareness-week-preparedness. More resources available at weather.gov orready.gov.
