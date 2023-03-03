Allocation set at 175,000 total pounds for 2023 season
The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC) had a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at McQuoid's Inn and Event Center in Isle. A number of DNR officials were present at the meeting as well.
The agenda for the meeting included the fall netting results/population modeling, angler creel survey, regulations discussion, and the 2023 harvestable surplus level and what that means to the regulation options and ended with 10 minutes of public comment time.
DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons opened the meeting saying that a few weeks ago they had the 1837 fisheries technical meeting with the Band. “We went through a lot of things but the primary reason for that meeting is to set the safe harvest level for the fishing season.” Last year the total allocation was 135,000 pounds, and for several years before that it was set at 150,000 pounds.
Parsons went on to say, “Some things looked better in the netting survey, particularly with the small fish and what’s coming up in the pipeline.” The allocation was set at 175,000 pounds for a safe harvest level. Parsons said that was higher than the Bands were comfortable with, but they were willing to go with it.
MLFAC member Steve Johnson then asked what the breakdown was. It’s 100,300 pounds for the state anglers and 74,700 for the Bands. That number is partially based on last year’s fall netting survey, but Parsons added it’s primarily based on the modeling. He added, “The modeling tends to even out really good netting years and poor netting years, so it’s the model that is the primary driver.” The model is made up primarily of the total harvest (hooking mortality, the angler creel survey and the harvest from the Bands) from the previous year and the fall gill netting survey.
MLFAC member Kurt Kalk asked if water clarity was taken into consideration with the gill net survey. He noted he has witnessed fish intentionally swimming around the net because they see them in the clear water. Johnson called it “net aversion.” Discussion followed as to the white nylon nets that have been used for decades.
Parsons said that the netting surveys and the population models have tracked very similarly since 1995 (he did not believe there were any population studies done prior to 2002). MLFAC member Larry Dahler asked if natural mortality was factored into the modeling. Parsons said it is not done on a yearly basis but there was a figure accounted for in the modeling.
Modeling data
Mille Lacs Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich then moved on to a presentation on the modeling that went into determining the safe harvest level for this year. He put up a graphic showing the population of the lake by year going back to 2002. The population study uses a “mark and recapture” technique.
Heinrich said the population over the last four years has been very stable. He then showed a graphic of the weight of the fish and spawning stock biomass (adult walleyes) that showed it had been going up since 2019. “Since then we’ve pulled off some perch year classes, so there’s more forage in the lake, and the walleyes responded. They’re eating better and they’re bulked up, and on average per fish, they’re just heavier.” Heinrich added it’s not so much the numbers per year, but how the years trend – positive or negative.
Heinrich said when modeling the harvest there are only a few things that they can control. Those are the bag limits, slot sizes and the seasons (like closing the fishery in July). What they cannot control is the water temperatures, catchability and angling pressure. Basically when the fishing is good (catchability) the word gets out and people come (angling pressure) and whether or not anglers can keep a fish or not, the hooking mortality (fish that die after release) goes up and adds to the overall harvest number.
“So when we model these things we have to make some assumptions. Slot limits are a constant.” The model will look at different water temperatures through recent years, it also looks at different catchabilities and how angling pressure is distributed through the fishing year. “Based on all that it comes up with a harvest estimate,” Heinrich said.
The DNR modeled three different regulations for a starting point. Catch and release all season, a 21-23 inch harvest slot and a 20-23 inch harvest slot. The model will then make some estimates by creel period IE: early season, mid season and late season. That way they can see if there may have to be a mid- or late-season regulation change.
MLFAC chair Dean Hanson asked why they wouldn’t model a 15-19 inch slot, and the short answer was with the number of fish that size in the lake, the pounds would add up quickly and the allocation could be in jeopardy earlier in the season, thus having to go to catch and release or worst case scenario shut the fishery down.
Heinrich said the reason they were able to get the 175,000 pounds was because of the up and coming walleye year class of 2022 (seven inch fish) which sampled as the highest population in the lake currently only second to the 20-inch fish.
One of the big factors in setting the safe harvest number is the population of the fish under 14 inches (fish that won’t get harvested). Heinrich said, “If you don’t see a lot of fish, those sub-adults, coming up, then you probably oughta be a little bit more conservative.”
Possible regulations
Talk then turned to possible regulations, and Heinrich showed a graph of the probability of exceeding the quota with two scenarios – a 21-23 inch slot and a 20-23 inch slot for the whole season under two catchability scenarios. The low catchability (like last year) on the 21-23 inch slot put the state at about 65,000 pounds, the moderate rate (two times last year, approximate 10 year average) put it over the allocation at close to 110,000 pounds.
The 20-23 inch slot was about 90,000 pounds with low, and over the allocation with around 115,000 pounds with moderate catchability. Heinrich also stated the time of year is a big factor when getting close to the allocation, if it’s late in the year (generally low pressure and not much mortality) versus earlier in the year (more pressure and higher water temps leading to more mortality).
Heinrich surmised, “With a 21-23 inch harvest slot, we’re not going to get there, we can keep the lake open all summer long if we had last year’s catchability. If we have double that catchability there is a small chance we will actually get up to the quota by the end of the fishing season.” They didn’t even model high catchability because the chances of that are very slim with the current baitfish population.
The above scenarios are for the entire season with no closures. Heinrich did say if they allowed two fish it would probably increase the harvest by about 50% for each scenario. The above options also include a guesstimate on hooking mortality as well.
Now, even if after picking one of the above options the state is still well below the allocation, the DNR has developed some “triggers,” like an if/then scenario before the season begins. That way if the state is well below the allocation by midsummer, the regulations could be liberalized to increase the chance of further harvest because the Band will already have been notified earlier in the season.
A member asked why that didn’t happen last year when anglers were well below the quota by late June. Heinrich answered that they are held to a 60-day notice to the Band for a regulation change, and by late June it was obvious that anglers were not even going to be close to the allocation. That is why it was not liberalized until Sept. 1 for the additional harvest period. The triggers should alleviate the 60-day rule.
The hard stop was then discussed as far as when the state reaches its allocation number and if anything could be done about that. Heinrich replied it’s in the court documents – essentially a contract. When asked if that could be renegotiated, Parsons said there are other parties who are involved in the lawsuit “including counties and other people, so that means if we try to reopen negotiations, it really opens up a big can of worms that might not be helpful.”
When the members asked if they could at least try, Parsons responded, “I can relay that message, but the department is not interested right now in changing the protocols.” It was agreed that the new triggers are a big improvement and gives the department some flexibility to adjust the regulations to what is actually happening on the lake.
Heinrich reminded the group that if the regulations are too liberal at the beginning of the season when the pressure and the catch rates are the highest, the quota can build quickly adding “when things go bad, they almost always go bad right away, and you lose the opportunity to fix them in the end. Once you’ve got a certain amount of harvest, you can’t go down from that, it’s there, and you’re just building on that for the rest of the year.” So there is risk involved in trying to select what regulations and when.
Hanson noted that it’s the hooking mortality that always puts the state over, not so much the actual harvest. Hooking mortality is proportionate to water temperatures, i.e. the warmer the water, the higher the mortality. That’s why July has always been the focus for the closure. Johnson reminded everyone that the average hooking mortality over the last four years was 27% of the state’s share.
Heinrich then explained that perch are the primary forage for walleyes, and by July the young of the year are big enough to be forage for the walleyes. “So if we have a big hatch of perch and the walleyes are eating them, the fishing typically slows down, if we don’t get any kind of perch hatch, then the fishing stays good, which is kind of what happened in 2019.”
Input from MLFAC
Talk turned to input from the members on what they think the regulations should be for the upcoming season. The general consensus from MLFAC was a harvest slot to start out at 21-23 inches with appropriate triggers to liberalize the regulations if anglers are coming up short of the allocation at a reasonable point in the season.
Dahler said he would like to see the night ban lifted completely in the fall. He said extending the ban last fall until midnight was a positive, but he would like the opportunity to fish all night and added, “I want to be able to fish from opener to ice up without a closure.”
When asked when the regulations would be announced, the DNR said they would like to have them out by the Northwest Sportshow, and that is scheduled for the second weekend of March.
The meeting had some very positive news for anglers with an increase in the quota by 40,000 pounds (to put that in perspective, that was the entire allocation in 2015 and 2016) over last season, and the possibility of the season remaining open with some type of harvest for the entire year.
