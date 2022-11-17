Even as the budget and levy for 2023 remain in flux until December, that doesn’t mean the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners isn’t planning and considering what 2024 will look like.

County Administrator Dillon Hayes told the board that, based on continued budget talks, the estimated levy for 2023 will be an 8.19% increase, resulting in about a $40 tax increase for homeowners, a number that is a “very rough estimate,” he reported on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

