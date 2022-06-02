The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: 

4 Hour Refresher Courses:

Thursday, June 16; Course # 49656; 12 noon to 4 p.m., Princeton VFW Post, 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance, Princeton

Thursday, June 23; Course # 50618; Isle Recreation Center (Old School Building), 610 Mille Lacs Ave., Isle

Courses are also available online at www.driverdiscountprogram.com

This class will save drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies for the discount. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will provide updates on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

