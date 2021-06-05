“Well, no one has exactly seen one of these races work,” admits Jerry Brandt of Onamia, “but I can imagine what it’ll look like.”
The organizing committee for Onamia Days got the idea from Jesse Giddings, Gateway and Twins Cafe, who heard about a fish house race someplace. Brandt got the job of organizing the race because his name is synonymous with fish house, being one of the largest winter fishing services on Mille Lacs.
This all adds to the excitement of the area’s first, and maybe last, Push-the-Fishouse contest to be held on Sunday, June 14 in the heart of Onamia. Everything about it is slightly off-the-wall.
As the rules stand now, (and this may end up being a live and learn situation), there is an 800 pound maximum push-pull weight limitation per team. That means a team may consist of four 200 pound pushers or eight 100 pushers. It could also mean 20, 40 pound kids, we suppose.
The house limitations are not as flexible: it must be a six foot by eight foot house or larger and must be made of wood construction. Brandt says he doesn’t care if the studs are smaller than the usual construction materials, but there will be no cardboard or tar paper fish houses in his race. “Most resort houses are larger than that,” said Brandt, “so I suppose most of the entries we see will be private houses. It wouldn’t make much sense to try a larger size; it would be harder to handle.”
Brandt also figures the ideal team would have four pushing and one pulling and guiding. Teams will be allowed a two-wheel axle or trailer with tongue to make the going easier and faster.
“It’s a timed event,” said Brandt. “And the trials will be run Sunday morning, with the finals run in the afternoon. We’ll narrow it down to the fastest four for the push-off.”
Current plans have two teams each pushing against each other in the run-off and all four fast houses going down main street at once for the final shove off. Brandt says he has a hard time picturing that one ... collisions are what he pictures.
The push will be worth it for individuals or resorts who enter teams (no entry fee this year so the fun’s cheap). Some $350 in prizes will be awarded to the winning teams: $200 first place, $100 for second and $50 for the third place team.
The preliminary push is June 14 at 10 a.m., the push-off is at 2 p.m. just before the big parade. All prospective entrants are urged to help get the show on the road by calling in their teams to Brandt or Mike Bauer, overall Onamia Days chairman.
