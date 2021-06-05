20 years ago: 2001
Harvest slot tightened: A new regulation will change the walleye harvest slot to 16-18 inches. In addition, no trophy fish will be allowed under the new regulation.
30 years ago: 1991
Honesty is still in Isle: On April 10, two people from the county and myself were headed to Aitkin to attend a meeting. We went via Isle because we had to pick up Dave Oberfeld. While in Isle, I made a purchase at the variety store and continued on my way. After the meting, we ate and went to pay for our food and all my money was gone. I had $565 with me when I left home to pay my income tax. When I arrived in Isle, I went into the variety store and Dorothy Haggberg said, “I thought you would be back.” She had found my money on the floor and put it away ...” - Harold Willis
40 years ago: 1981
Local doctor completes course: Dr. Dennis Jacobson has completed continuing education requirements to retain active membership in the American Academy of Family Physicians, the national association of family doctors.
50 years ago: 1971
Onamia voters approve $1,900,000 bond for new high school by 2 to 1: Voters in Independent School District 480, Onamia, swarmed to the polls last Thursday to pass a $1,900,000 bond issue to construct a new high school for that area and to remodel the present school to serve as an elementary school.
60 years ago: 1961
Twenty-eight Isle High School seniors to graduate this Friday evening: Twenty-eight Isle High School seniors will graduate at the commencement exercises at the school Friday evening, June 2, at 8 p.m.
70 years ago: 1951
Night fishing ruins Mille Lacs Lake says veteran angler: Your attention is called to a fine article in the Mpls. Sunday Tribune dated May 27 in which Fred Burman of Malmo gives his very frank version and opinions on “Night fishing” on Mille Lacs.
Burman, who calls himself “the first white Indian born on the shores of Mille Lacs,” says he’s watched fishing slowly decline year by year and blames if mostly on night fishing – not the angling but the many unscrupulous poachers who use nets and to the invasion of carp and also to the fact that the fishing season is opened too early – before the fish are through spawning ... This year’s fishing, so far, has been good but nothing like what it used to be.
