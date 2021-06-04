Hope you all had a safe and enjoyable Memorial weekend. It was a busy one as usual. A muskie buddy told me it’s opening day for him on Saturday. He just wanted me to pass on some handling tips to all you humans that are going after muskie this season. Being prepared to catch one is really important. Anybody can go out there and throw some big lures around, but what do you do if you actually hook one?
Well, first, try to stay calm and see if you can actually land it. Muskies have a way of getting off the hook. Next, have a big net. Don’t go without one unless you’re experienced at hand landing big fish – it’s harder than it looks. Once you net it, leave it in the water. Do not bring the fish in the net in the boat. This is very bad for them – and potentially for you. You don’t want a big fish flopping around in the boat and possibly putting a big hook in your leg.
Work on the hook over the side in the net in the water. Have a quality hook cutter with and don’t be afraid to use it if the hooks are buried or it has more than one hook in the fish. Once the fish is unhooked, let it rest upright in the net for a bit and get your camera ready. When you’re ready take a pic, be sure you hold the fish horizontal and support the belly. Holding the fish vertical is very bad on the spine for a fish as big as a muskie. When you’re ready to release it, hold the fish upright in the water so it gets its bearings. The fish will let you know when it’s time to let go.
Muskies are a finite resource, release’um right and they will hopefully be there for you for many years to come.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
