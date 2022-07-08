Here’s a story repeated from some years ago, but it still resonates with me today, as we celebrate summer and the 4th of July.
I was laying low with a crummy cold. I needed diversion, but it had to feature low exertion and only moderate brain power.
Thanks to a suggestion from my mother-in-law, I took the afternoon of downtime to hop on my computer. Off I went to a site I’d meant to visit for a long, long time: Ellisisland.org
Between 1892 and 1924, more than 22 million passengers and members of ship crews came through Ellis Island and the Port of New York. I knew that my both my grandmother and grandfather should have traveled through that island on their emigration to the United States back in the early 1900s.
The website is an ambitious project by the American Family Immigration History Center. All ships’ logs from the years that Ellis Island was open were collected. All of the names on those logs have been recorded and cross referenced. You type in a name, and the web site will help you find that person, the date he or she arrived, the name of the ship and other details from the ship’s logs.
I headed to www.ellisisland.org. I started searching for my grandmother. I had many false starts (including looking for her under her married name, not her maiden name - duh!). Once I got to the correct last name, I tried every combination I could think of for Katrina Johansen. No luck at all.
Finally, I gave up on her and checked for her sister, my great aunt, Mathilda Johansen.
A ton of names came up with matches or close matches. It is a slow process to go through each name. (Think trying to find a Peterson or a Johnson in a haystack.) I focused on those years I guessed they had arrived in our country, 1900 to 1905. After many false leads, I found a Mathilda Johansen, age 18, traveling from Denmark.
Bingo!
This Mathilda was coming from Aalborg, Denmark, and her final destination was Albert Lea, Minnesota. I’d found her!
I tried to find Grandma again, and no luck. Then, I decided to try my great-grandfather, Soren Johansen Dahlen.
I found a match for a Soren Dahlen leaving from Southampton, England, in 1903. Could that be the right person? I wouldn’t have thought they’d sail from England, but the name was an exact match, so I clicked and waited.
Sure enough, I hit pay dirt again. Soren was from Aalborg, traveling with his family. His final destination? Albert Lea, Minnesota.
There was my grandmother, too, but she was listed as “Kathrine.” I’d never seen her name spelled that way before. Her sisters’ names were there as I recall them: Andrea, Sophia and Mathilda.
To top it off, they were going to find Otto Johansen in Albert Lea. This was indeed my family. I was elated. Now we had dates, ship names, ports of call.
I recall the stories my grandmother told, but now I know more. This family of seven, the youngest just 5 years old, left Denmark with $271 in their possession, to find a new land and a new home.
And this Danish farm family couldn’t have made a better choice in traveling to what would become their new country and their new land: They sailed on the SS New York, and they landed in America on July 4, 1903. What a perfect beginning to their American dream!
Peggy Bakken is a retired executive editor and columnist for APG. She can be reached at peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
